Realme 6i Gets Certified But Its Too Early For Speculations

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands that has launched numerous offerings. The latest smartphone that has come from the brand is the Realme 5i with a quad-camera setup and a 5000mAh battery. Within a few days, rumors regarding its successor, the Realme 6i have started making the rounds on the internet.

A mysterious Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX2040 has cleared the Malaysian SIRIM database on January 15, 2020. The smartphone has also been spotted on Singapore IMDA, which suggests that it could be the Realme 6i. If it turns out to be true, then the Realme 6i could be the sequel to the Realme 5i.

Realme 6i Details

Recently, the RMX2020, RMX2030, RMX2040 and RMX2061 cleared the BIS certification in India. This suggests that the Realme 6i could be launched anytime soon. The other models that have been certified by the databases are said to be the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. These smartphones are likely to be announced in the first quarter of 2020.

Except for the model number, the certification listings do not divulge any other details of the Realme 6i. When it comes to the Realme 6, the certification listing suggests that the device could make use of a Snapdragon 710 SoC and a penta-lens camera arrangement. It is likely to feature a punch-hole cutout at the top center. And, the Realme 6 is expected to be priced around RMB 1,000 (approx. Rs. 10,000).

What To Expect

We can expect the Realme 6 series smartphones to run the newly launched Realme UI, which is built on ColorOS 7 that is based on Android 10. The company recently detailed the key features we can see on the Realme UI. Previously, it stated that the ColorOS 7 for the Realme smartphones will have a near-stock Android experience for the users sans heavy customizations.

As the Realme 6i will be the sequel to the newly launched Realme 5i, we can expect the device to feature a quad-camera setup and a juicy battery of 5000mAh as seen in its predecessor.

