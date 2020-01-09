Realme 5i With SD 665 SoC, Quad-Cameras Announced In India: Price, Availability, And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has finally introduced its new budget offering for the Indian masses - the Realme 5i. The fourth model in the popular affordable Realme 5 series is launched with a 'Mini Drop' HD+ display, four rear cameras, and a big 5,000 mAh battery and will be replacing the standard Realme 5 in the country.

Realme 5i Hardware And Software Details

The Realme 5i is launched with a similar set of hardware as the standard model. The same was suggested via leaks in the past. The company has confirmed that it will be discontinuing the Realme 5 and will sell the device online.

The key highlight of this device is a quad-camera module at the rear packed with a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other cameras consist of an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh shots.

Realme has added features like Beauty mode, Portrait, HDR, Slow-Motion, Timelapse, Expert, and NightScape 2.0. The rear panel is said to come with a mirror-polished texture.

The handset is equipped with an LCD display that measures 6.52-inches and has a taller 20:9 aspect ratio than its predecessor. The display offers 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and has a waterdrop notch which the company is calling as 'Mini Drop'; claimed to be 39 percent smaller than the standard Realme 5's notch.

To capture selfies and for video calls, the notch is accommodated with an 8MP camera. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor is what powers the smartphone. The handset is launched in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.

The device supports up to 256GB external microSD cards as well. It is announced with Android Pie-based Color OS6.1 skin on top.

The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as a biometric authentication measure and also has the standard Face Unlock feature as well. Connectivity aspects include a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The smartphone draws its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Realme 5i India Price And Availability

The Realme 5i is launched with Rs. 8,999 price tag for the 4GB RAM model. It is announced in Forest Green and Aqua Blue color options. Its first sale is scheduled for January 15 via Flipkart and realme.com.

