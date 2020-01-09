ENGLISH

    Realme 5i With Snapdragon 665 SoC India Launch: Here's How You Can Watch Live Stream

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to introduce a new budget smartphone called the Realme 5i in India. The fourth model in the company's popular Realme 5 series was recently launched in Vietnam and is already up for sale there. In India, the device will be made available for sale via Flipkart. It has been teased on the e-commerce platform featuring a 6.5-inch "Mini Drop" display and a 5,000 mAh battery. Following are the launch live streaming details:

    Realme 5i With Snapdragon 665 SoC India Launch Set For Today

     

    Realme 5i India Launch Live Stream

    Realme has scheduled the Realme 5i launch event at 12.30 PM in the country. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube. You can catch the live-stream video embedded below or also click on this link. The company will also be streaming the event on Facebook.

    Realme 5i Expected Price And Specifications

    The Realme 5i is similar to the standard Realme 5 in terms of hardware and software features. The primary difference in the hardware is one of the camera sensors at the rear panel.

    The quad-camera setup arranged vertically on the top left of the rear panel houses a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Accompanying the primary camera is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

    Upfront, the device flaunts a 6.5-inch display which is an LCD panel with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a waterdrop notch. The handset is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

     

    The Realme 5i is launched with Android Pie OS which is fused with Color OS 6.1 user interface. Other features include a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, a microUSB port, and some standard connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Completing the spec-sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 10W fast charging.

    There is currently no word on the Realme 5i's Indian pricing, however, it has been launched starting at VND 3,690,000 (approx Rs. 11,500) in Vietnam. So, we can expect its pricing to be below Rs. 15,000 in the country.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 9:35 [IST]
