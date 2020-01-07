Facebook Deepfakes Banned Following Policy Change News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook is taking another initiative to enhance the user experience on its platform. This time, the social media giant is banning deepfakes ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections. Facebook announced the change in policy through a blog post and said it would begin removing deepfake posts.

The Facebook policy change comes ahead of a committee hearing on manipulated media by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Moreover, the deepfake video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that went viral on social media platforms last year is another for the policy change, speculators reveal. The viral deepfake video was viewed on Facebook the most at that time. However, Facebook had said that the video didn't violate any of the platform's policies.

Facebook Deepfakes Detection Challenge

The Facebook blog post said it would remove content that has been edited "in ways that aren't apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone" or are created by artificial intelligence or machine learning algorithms. Also, the new policy includes content that is "parody or satire, or video that has been edited to remove words or change the order in which they appear."

However, the viral video of Pelosi won't be removed again - even with the new policy. That's because the video wasn't created by artificial intelligence, but was edited using software to slur the speech. Yet, Facebook could still fact check the video as disinformation and restrict the spread in the News Feed. If they're run by ads, it could remove them completely.

Moreover, the fact check done by the hired professionals would label the content as 'fake', which is crucial for the audience. The company notes that leaving the fake video on the website and "labeling them as false, we're providing people with important information and context."

Facebook also introduced the Deepfake Detection Challenge. It notes that the new Challenge will a data set and leaderboard. Those who are part of the challenge will be rewarded with grants and awards to help detect and prevent content that's manipulated with AI and used to mislead others.

