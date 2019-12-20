Facebook Building Its Own Mobile OS To Take On Android News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems that Facebook doesn't want to limit itself to just being a social media platform. The company has already made advancements in its technology with the Oculus VR system. Facebook has also unveiled its Portal smart display in recent times. Now, it is ready to take another leap with its own mobile operating system.

Facebook's OS To Rival Android

Facebook is said to have started working on its own operating system which will be replacing the Android OS used on its devices. The Oculus VR headsets and even the smart displays by the company make use of a modified Android version.

However, the social media giant is keen to replace it with its in-house 'Facebook OS'. Do note that this is not the final name and we could see a different name altogether during the launch. Some reports suggest, Mark Lucovsky is one of the project leads. Lucovsky has reportedly been a former co-authored employee of the Windows NT operating system.

Also, a report from The Information indicates Facebook might be trying to adopt Apple's 'walled garden" approach which is like a complete hardware and software solution on its own.

This will no doubt require the company to pull up its socks, as going full time in hardware and software production might take some time to get used to. Also, taking on an established player like Android isn't as easy as it sounds.

There is a huge user base that relies on Android OS, and this operating system has grown gradually over the last few years. Making them shift to the different OS could be tricky. We are expecting some more information to be available on the same and will keep you posted.

