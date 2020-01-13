Realme 6 Bags BIS Certification: Likely To Launch Alongside Realme C3, U2 In India Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 5 has been one of the most affordable smartphone lineup launched back in 2019 in India. Now, it seems that the company is already gearing up to bring its successor - the Realme 6. The upcoming budget handset has been certified in India. Notably, the company recently introduced the Realme 5i the country and discontinued the standard version.

The Realme 6 has been certified via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) in India with RMX 2020 model number. Two other Realme smartphones with model number RMX 2030 and RMX 2040 has also been certified. These are said to be the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6i. However, it can't be said for sure just yet if these are the remaining models.

A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the company might launch the Realme 6 series alongside the Realme C3 and the Realme U2. The company is likely to unveil its new offerings in the Q1 2020.

It is worth mentioning that the BIS website listing doesn't give any insight into the hardware and software features of the Realme 6 series. However, some previous leaks had suggested a penta-lens rear camera module.

The setup was revealed by leaked retail box images. However, the sensors remain undisclosed. Other features tipped by the leak include a Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a tall display with center-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The details on the Realme C3 and the Realme U2 are scarce. But, we can expect some more information on all three devices in the upcoming days. In addition to the aforementioned smartphones, Realme is also set to foray in the smart TV segment this year.

The hardware and software features of the upcoming TV are also a mystery. But, the company is speculated to introduces TVs between 32-inches- 65-inches.

