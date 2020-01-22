ENGLISH

    Realme 6i Gets NBTC Certification: Specifications Still Under Wraps

    Realme 6i, the affordable model in the upcoming Realme 6 series has once again been spotted online. The device recently got certified online by multiple mobile authentication platforms. Now, a certification from another platform suggests an upcoming launch anytime soon.

    Realme 6i Gets NBTC Certification: Specifications Still Under Wraps

     

    Realme 6i Certification Details

    The Realme 6i has now cleared its certification from NBTC in Thailand. It has been certified with the RMX2040 model number. This is the same model number that the handset previously cleared its certification from SRIM, IMDA, and BIS in Malaysia, Singapore, and India respectively.

    The NBTC website listing doesn't reveal any hardware of the upcoming smartphone. This was the case with the previous listings as well. The rumor mill also hasn't yet dished out any details regarding the specifications. But, the handset getting certified from multiple platforms should make a way for more leaks to hit the web.

    The Realme 6i is likely to launch alongside the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. Back in November last year, some alleged leaked live images of the standard model surfaced online. The leaked images suggested a punch-hole display. But, there was no mention of the hardware.

    It can't be said for sure if the leaked handset was the Realme 6 in real. However, with the majority of the smartphone makers inclining towards the punch-hole selfie camera setup, the Realme 6 seems no exception.

    Also, the Realme 5 has been one of the most popular smartphone lineups in the affordable segment last year in India. It was the first budget smartphone series by the company that offered a quad-camera setup under Rs. 15,000.

    The upcoming series is expected to bring some more improvements over its predecessor. It would be interesting to see what all changes do the Realme 6 series brings over the Realme 5.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 12:35 [IST]
