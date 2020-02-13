Realme 6 Appears At Wi-Fi Alliance Database: Processor And Software Details Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

From the beginning of this year, we have been coming across the reports of Realme's upcoming affordable smartphones - the Realme C3 and the Realme 6. While the former has been officially announced, the latter's availability is yet to be disclosed. However, the device has been certified online in the past and the leaks have also given us an insight into the hardware. Now, the device has again been spotted at a mobile certification database along with some more details on the hardware.

Realme 6 Spotted At Wi-Fi Alliance Database

The Realme 6 has cleared its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance in the US. The website listing confirms support for dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) connectivity. The device is listed with the new Android 10 OS. It is worth noting that the budget Realme C3 is also launched with the new Android version and Realme UI. So, this report suggesting the new firmware on the Realme 6 seems legit.

Besides the dual-band Wi-Fi Support, the listing further reveals a MediaTek MT6785T processor which is also known as the MediaTek G90 processor. It seems that this will be the first Realme smartphone to use this processor under the hood. There is no word on the RAM and storage configuration as of now. But, the company could introduce more than one variant.

In addition to the Wi-Fi Alliance, the Realme 6 has also made it to other mobile certification websites like IMDA and BIS. The BIS certification of the handset is an indication of its arrival sometimes soon in the Indian market. But, it would be hard to suggest the official arrival or sale dates.

We are yet to come across the details surrounding the display, battery and camera specifications of the Realme 6. And as the device has already been certified by multiple platforms online, it shouldn't be long enough when the rumor mill starts shelling out details on the same.

