Realme TV Teaser Shared On Flipkart Ahead Of May 25 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has been a successful smartphone brand and is gearing up to foray in the smart TV segment as well. The internet has been providing details on the upcoming smart TV which is expected to arrive next week in India. Now, just ahead of its launch some highlights of the TV have been officially shared online. Not just the design, some of the key specifications has also been listed at the e-commerce platform. Here are the details:4

Realme Smart TV India Launch Details

The Realme Smart TV will be launching on May 25 in India. It will go up for sale online on Flipkart. The company has shared a bunch of teasers on Flipkart that reveal the design as well as some of the key features it will be equipped with. Starting with the design, the Realme TV can be seen donning an edge-to-edge display. The bezels surrounding are the TV are ultra-thin giving a wider surface area for content.

Under the hood, the Realme Smart TV will be equipped by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor which has ARM Cortex-A53 GPU and is paired up with Mali-g470 MP3 GPU. Besides, the teasers shared online suggest that the smart TV will run o the Android TV platform.

To enhance the audio listening experience, the company will be packing four speakers with Dolby Audio support and 24W stereo output. Also, the TV could have support for Google Assistant as well. The teasers don't reveal what size of the panel it the TV will arrive with and also its resolution.

But, a BIS certification in the past had indicated a 43-inch Realme TV in the making. Not many hardware details have been revealed by the TV is expected to feature a Realme UI skin. We also have no idea in which price segment this TV will be introduced. But, as per the rumors it will be taking on the likes of Xiaomi in the affordable smart TV segment.

