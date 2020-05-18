ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme TV Teaser Shared On Flipkart Ahead Of May 25 Launch

    By
    |

    Realme has been a successful smartphone brand and is gearing up to foray in the smart TV segment as well. The internet has been providing details on the upcoming smart TV which is expected to arrive next week in India. Now, just ahead of its launch some highlights of the TV have been officially shared online. Not just the design, some of the key specifications has also been listed at the e-commerce platform. Here are the details:4

    Realme TV Teaser Shared On Flipkart Ahead Of May 25 Launch

     

    Realme Smart TV India Launch Details

    The Realme Smart TV will be launching on May 25 in India. It will go up for sale online on Flipkart. The company has shared a bunch of teasers on Flipkart that reveal the design as well as some of the key features it will be equipped with. Starting with the design, the Realme TV can be seen donning an edge-to-edge display. The bezels surrounding are the TV are ultra-thin giving a wider surface area for content.

    Under the hood, the Realme Smart TV will be equipped by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor which has ARM Cortex-A53 GPU and is paired up with Mali-g470 MP3 GPU. Besides, the teasers shared online suggest that the smart TV will run o the Android TV platform.

    To enhance the audio listening experience, the company will be packing four speakers with Dolby Audio support and 24W stereo output. Also, the TV could have support for Google Assistant as well. The teasers don't reveal what size of the panel it the TV will arrive with and also its resolution.

    But, a BIS certification in the past had indicated a 43-inch Realme TV in the making. Not many hardware details have been revealed by the TV is expected to feature a Realme UI skin. We also have no idea in which price segment this TV will be introduced. But, as per the rumors it will be taking on the likes of Xiaomi in the affordable smart TV segment.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X