Realme Might Launch Its Smart TV And Smart Watch By The Month End
Despite the fact that the electronics industry is not doing well due to COVID 19, handset makers are foraying into the smart television segment. The sector has attracted many big players in the past. Now, it has been reported that Realme is likely to launch its first smart TV in the country by the end of this month. Besides, the company is planning to bring its smartwatch in India.
"Realme TV and smartwatch are the first products from us in the categories, and we have built them based on the needs of Indian consumers," Realme, India CEO, Madhav Sheth was quoted by IANS as saying.
However, there is no confirmation from the Realme about the launch date. But, it seems that the firm is all set to give a tough competition to Xiaomi as the latter is leading in both segments. Apart from that, the company is planning to bring products in the smart speaker and IoT category. For the unaware, Realme has already launched its first smart band in India.
Realme Smart TV Expected Specification
The smart TV has recently received a BIS certification, which reveals some of its details, such as the model number and display size. As per the certification, the model number is JSC55LSQLED, and it might come with a 55-inch display along with a QLED panel. In addition, the smartphone is likely to feature 4K and HDR. So, there are chances that the upcoming smart TV will be highly-priced as the QLED screen is always overpriced.
Realme Launches Narzo Series In India
Meanwhile, the company has launched its series of smartphones in the country. The Narzo 10 and the 10 A. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 8,499, respectively. The smartphones will be available at its website and Flipkart from May 22, 2020, while retail stores will start selling from May 18.
Coming to the specification, the Realme 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD display and MediaTek Helio G80 12nm, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Similarly, the Realme 10 A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection.
