Realme Smart TV India Launch Slated For Q2 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Indian smart TV market is progressing at a rapid pace and Xiaomi is leading the race with its disruptively priced offerings. Following the footsteps of Xiaomi, several smartphone makers have forayed into the smart TV market. While Motorola, Nokia, and other brands have launched similar offerings, Realme is also gearing up to enter this segment.

Realme Smart TV was slated to be unveiled at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona but the trade show was called off due to the spread of coronavirus. As the event has been canceled, Realme seems to be in plans to launch its Smart TV in India in Q2 2020.

Realme Smart TV Launch Details

In an interview with Trakin Tech, Madhav Sheth, the Realme India CEO stated that they will launch a slew of products including smart speakers, smartwatch, and more. And, it has been confirmed that the smart TV will be launched in the country sometime in Q2 2020 (around April).

Following this, Francis Wang, the Realme CEO posted an image on Twitter. The image showed a container and stated that it will be opened for Indian customers in March.

We will open this container for India customers in March. 🙌#realme#DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/QysAMijm3I — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) February 12, 2020

Upcoming Realme Products

Earlier this week, Realme Link was introduced by the company. It is an upcoming app for Realme IoT products. It was revealed by the company CEO that the Realme Band and Realme Buds Air will be connected to the app. Moreover, he showed off the Realme Band hinting that it will feature a color AMOLED screen, inbuilt charging port, and colorful straps in three options including Black and Yellow. It was also revealed that the Realme Band will be the most affordable fitness band with an inbuilt heart rate sensor.

What We Think

Given that Realme TV is all set to be launched in India in the coming months, we can expect the company to tease the product soon. The upcoming Realme TV is believed to be the biggest rival to Xiaomi Smart TVs that are selling well in the country. And, there will be competition from other smart TVs as well.

