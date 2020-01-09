Realme To Launch Smart TV And IoT Products This Year: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching its audio products, Realme is now planning to foray into the smart TVs segment. Besides, the company also plans to bring its IoT system in India. However, the company has not shared the exact details about the upcoming products. But, said that the company will launch this product in 2020.

The company has confirmed this news at the launch of the X50 5G On January 7 in China. Realme CMO Xu Qi has intimated that the company will bring its smart TV by the end of this year. With this Realme is all set to give a tough competition to Xiaomi's Mi TVs, as there are chances that Realme is likely to offer good features at a very affordable price.

However, before launching smart TVs in India, the company has to improve its after-sales support and to partner with all OTT players.

Earlier, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth informed The Mobile Indian that they are working on many IoT products and will bring those products in 2020. "There are a lot of IoT products which we are planning to bring in India. Realme will not be a mobile brand, it will become a tech lifestyle brand. Our philosophy is quite simple. We will introduce IoT products not just for the sake of it, but we will bring such products that help and benefit the users," Sheth was quoted by the news website.

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles reported that the company also wants to attain its target by shipping 50 million smartphones this year. "This seems to be a very radical decision, but for Realme, this decision is not too difficult because Realme is very young, we can almost say that it is the lightest 5G player currently burdened." Xu Qi said. Lastly, the company also wants to launch affordable 5G smartphones with a starting price of Rs. 16,500.

