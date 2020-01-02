Oppo Might Foray Into Smart TV Segment: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footsteps of other smartphone makers, Oppo is also reportedly planning to foray into the smart TV segment. The company has recently launched its earbuds, and it has also shared its plans to develop IoT-based services. Now, hardware.cnmo reported that Oppo will soon launch Oppo TV.

According to the report, the company has earlier shown its interest to expand its own product line at its Economist Conference earlier. However, there is no official announcement by the company, but this segment is catching up with a lot of attention from smartphone makers.

On the other hand, another Chinese smartphone players like Realme is also planning to launch its smart TV in India to take on Xiaomi Mi TV. Unfortunately, the features of the upcoming Realme TV are not known at this point in time. But we can expect that the Realme TV will be in an affordable bracket, as their smartphones and earbuds are. However, the company is planning to foray into the segment when Xiaomi has already crossed 10 million marks in 2019 in India.

Meanwhile, a new report by research firm IDC said that Xiaomi has a 33 percent market share in India. While, Samsung India managed to garner only 14 percent share in the country. LG comes third in the list with a 13 percent market share in Q3 2019. However, both Samsung and LG have a huge presence in the segment. Lastly, Sony and TCL have only 10 percent and 9 percent market share, respectively.

The demand for smart TV has increased a lot. In fact, brands like Nokia and OnePlus have recently launched their smart TVs in India. So, there are chances that Oppo will bring its smart TV soon. A smart TV allows you to access all OTT apps such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Netflix and more. Besides, you'll get Google Assistant support.

