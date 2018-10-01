Reddit user accidentally purchases an unreleased third generation Google Chromecast

Google is gearing up for its upcoming flagship Google Pixel 3 lineup. It has been expected that the search giant will launch its new smartphone during its annual hardware event. The event is only ten days away and this is the final call for all the Pixel lovers. Last month the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL leaked with all the details on some website. Some has also tried purchasing the device from grey market o put a comprehensive review.

It seems Pixel 3 lineup is not the only device which is going to be launch on October 9, 2018 event. It has been reported that the company is also planning to launch the next generation of Pixel Book along with a new Chromecast, and the launch of the new Chromecast is almost confirmed.

According to a Reddit post, an original poster of the unreleased third generation Google Chromecast is up for sale on Best Buy. The Reddit post comes with an evidence which is an image of the unreleased Chromecast alongside the second generation Chromecast.

According to GSMArena's report, it seems that Best Buy has accidentally placed the device on the website. Moreover, customer purchase the device and the price is the same as the second generation one.

The report states the difference between the second and the third generation of Chromecast devices. The third generation Chromecast comes with a much thicker shell along with a Google logo where the earlier model use to come with Chrome logo.

The third generation Chromecast still features a micro USB port and HDMI connector to connect the device with your TV. However, the form factor of the device looks similar to the previous model. So this means the major changes are made with the internal hardware instead of design and looks.

Moreover, the Reddit post also cleared that Google Home app need to update to set up this new device. The post also mentioned that Best Buy had the SKU for this product is held until October 9th, which means that the device will go on sale at the same day of launch.

