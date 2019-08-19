Redmi's Smart TV With 70-inch 4K LED Panel To Launch On August 29 News oi-Vivek

Redmi recently became an independent entity in China and soon after it is gearing up for its first smart TV launch. The company is hosting a launch event on August 29th in China where it will unveil its 70-inch smart LED TV. This smart TV with the model number L70M5 was recently spotted on various 3C certification site.

Redmi smart TV Specifications

The company has also officially confirmed that the very first Redmi smart TV will feature a 70-inch screen with 4K resolution and HDR capability. The television will come with Patchwall UI on top of AOSP build. Besides, the television will also offer a premium audio setup with support for Dolby + DTS audio profiles.

Like most of the recently launched Xiaomi smart TVs, the Redmi's offering will come with a smart remote with a microphone and Bluetooth support for voice controls.

Xiaomi does not have a 70-inch smart TV in its portfolio. However, the company does sell a 75-inch smart TV in China for 5199 Yuan (approx Rs. 52,000). The Redmi's offering is most likely to be priced less than the Xiaomi's offering.

At the same time, the company is also gearing up for the launch of its 8th generation Redmi smartphones including the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and the Redmi 8A. A recent post from the company's CEO on Weibo suggests that the next generation Redmi smartphones launch might be imminent.

Our Opinion On The Redmi smart TV

Redmi as an independent brand will not compete against the parent company Xiaomi. Instead, it will offer products with high-end specifications and latest innovations at a lower price compared to the Xiaomi's offering. However, the Redmi products are also expected to come with a few compromises to keep the cost low. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming Redmi products in India.

