ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PatchWall 2.0 announced for Xiaomi smart TVs: Features and supported devices

    PatchWall 2.0 is available for the first and second generation Xiaomi smart televisions

    By
    |

    PatchWall is the custom user interface for Xiaomi smart television, which also serves as a content aggregator from various streaming services like Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Voot, and other on-demand video streaming services. Xiaomi has now officially announced the arrival of PatchWall 2.0, which is available for select Xiaomi televisions. Here is everything you need to know about the PatchWall 2.0.

    PatchWall 2.0 announced for Xiaomi smart TVs: Features & supported TVs

     

    PatchWall 2.0 top features

    Dark and Light theme

    Now, the PatchWall 2.0 officially supports Dark and light theme, depending on user requirement, one can choose the best theme, that suits their living room or their linking. Dark mode or Dark theme will be useful, especially while watching the content in the low-light condition.

    More content

    PatchWall 2.0 can now stream content from new video streaming partners like Republic TV and BloombergQuint.

    Carousel posters

    This is a new feature, where movies, web series, and popular shows will be showcased on a big canvas, depending on one's interest.

    New font design

    The new font on the PatchWall 2.0 gives a fresh yet clean look, which makes the PatchWall 2.0 a more appealing custom user interface from Xiaomi, compared to the first generation UI.

    EpicOn integration

    With EpicOn Integration, you can see all the content integrated into a single home screen, especially the online and offline content.

    News on PatchWall

    The PatchWall 2.0 comes with news tiles, where users can get an update about the latest happenings across the world.

    PatchWall 2.0 supported Televisions

    Though all the features are not available for the first generation Xiaomi smart televisions, the PatchWall 2.0 update will be rolled out to ever Xiaomi smart television launched in India, which comes with either AOSP build or the Android TV OS.

     

    Soon after the announcement, we tried to update 43-inch first gen Xiaomi television, and the tv is yet to receive the update. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi's PatchWall 2.0.

    Source

    Read More About: smart tv xiaomi news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue