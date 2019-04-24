PatchWall 2.0 announced for Xiaomi smart TVs: Features and supported devices News oi-Vivek PatchWall 2.0 is available for the first and second generation Xiaomi smart televisions

PatchWall is the custom user interface for Xiaomi smart television, which also serves as a content aggregator from various streaming services like Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Voot, and other on-demand video streaming services. Xiaomi has now officially announced the arrival of PatchWall 2.0, which is available for select Xiaomi televisions. Here is everything you need to know about the PatchWall 2.0.

PatchWall 2.0 top features

Dark and Light theme

Now, the PatchWall 2.0 officially supports Dark and light theme, depending on user requirement, one can choose the best theme, that suits their living room or their linking. Dark mode or Dark theme will be useful, especially while watching the content in the low-light condition.

More content

PatchWall 2.0 can now stream content from new video streaming partners like Republic TV and BloombergQuint.

Carousel posters

This is a new feature, where movies, web series, and popular shows will be showcased on a big canvas, depending on one's interest.

New font design

The new font on the PatchWall 2.0 gives a fresh yet clean look, which makes the PatchWall 2.0 a more appealing custom user interface from Xiaomi, compared to the first generation UI.

EpicOn integration

With EpicOn Integration, you can see all the content integrated into a single home screen, especially the online and offline content.

News on PatchWall

The PatchWall 2.0 comes with news tiles, where users can get an update about the latest happenings across the world.

PatchWall 2.0 supported Televisions

Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch

Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch

Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch

Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch

Though all the features are not available for the first generation Xiaomi smart televisions, the PatchWall 2.0 update will be rolled out to ever Xiaomi smart television launched in India, which comes with either AOSP build or the Android TV OS.

Soon after the announcement, we tried to update 43-inch first gen Xiaomi television, and the tv is yet to receive the update. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi's PatchWall 2.0.

