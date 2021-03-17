Redmi Smart TV X50, X55, And X65 Launched In India With Dolby Vision Support: Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, watching movies on televisions via OTT has become very popular. One can now get a smart 4K TV for less than Rs. 30,000. What if you want a big-screen TV that offers a theatre-like experience, at least to some extent? Meet the Redmi Smart TV X50, X55, and the Redmi Smart TV X65, a few of the most affordable 4K Dolby Vision smart TVs in the country.

These are also the first set of smart TVs from Redmi in India that pack some interesting features and specifications and offer features like HD streaming on platforms like Prime Video and Netflix.

Redmi Smart TV X65 Features

The Redmi Smart TV X65 comes with a 65-inch 4K UHD IPS panel with 3840*2160p native resolution. The display covers 92% DCI-P3 color gamut with 85% NTSC wide color gamut support. On top of that, the smart TV is also Dolby Vision-certified along with HDR10+, HDR 10, and HLG certifications.

As for the audio, the Redmi Smart TV X65 is fitted with dual 15W speakers, offering a total audio output of 30W. The speakers support DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual:X will be added via OTA update. Besides, the smart TV is also capable of passing through Dolby Atmos signal via eARC.

The television can support AV1, H.265, H.264, H.264, VP8/VP9, and MPEG1/2 video codecs by default. As per the audio codecs are concerned, it supports Dolby, DTS: HD, FLAC, AAC, OGG, and ADPCM.

Powering this smart TV is an unknown quad-core processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The processor is capable of sending a 4K 60fps signal with just 5ms lag, and there is also an auto low-latency mode, which should help with the gaming experience.

In terms of connectivity, the first Redmi smart TV in India has three HDMI 2.1 inputs, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, an optical audio port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of wireless connectivity, the smart TV supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

As per the software experience, the Redmi smart TV X65 runs on Android TV OS 10 with custom Patchwall UI. The television comes with a built-in Chromecast and it also supports Google Play Store.

Three Models To Pick From

The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with three models, the Redmi Smart TV X50, the Redmi Smart TV X55, and the Redmi Smart TV X65. The only difference between these three models is the screen size.

The Redmi Smart TV X50 is the most affordable of the lot, and it costs Rs. 32,999, and the Redmi Smart TV X55 costs Rs. 38,999. Lastly, the big Redmi Smart TV X65 costs Rs. 57,999, which is more than Rs. 25,000 more expensive than the base model with 50-inch 4K display.

The base model with 50-inch 4K screen does offer a better value-for-money proposition, while the Redmi Smart TV X55 is fairly priced. The big 65-inch model does cost a bit more, as there are a lot of 65-inch smart TVs which costs a lot less than the Redmi Smart TV X65. All three smart TVs will be available from 26th via Mi.com, and there is a flat Rs. 2,000 discount for ICICI credit card users.

