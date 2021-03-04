Just In
Redmi TV XL India Launch Teased: Massive Smart TV Incoming?
Redmi India officially launched the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones with features like the 108MP primary camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and more. At the end of the presentation, the company teased an upcoming Redmi product, which we think is a smart TV.
Though Redmi has already launched smart TVs in China, the brand is yet to offer televisions in India, and it could all begin with the Redmi TV XL, which is likely to go live in the next few weeks.
Redmi TV XL; An 86 Or 98-Inch Smart TV?
Smart TVs with over 65-inch aren't mainstream in India, and this could change with the Redmi TV XL. Redmi has launched both 86-inch and 98-inch smart TVs in China, and the company is might launch the same in India under the Redmi TV XL moniker, XL indicating the extra-large screen size. The television is likely to offer Android TV OS with support for streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.
A Redmi product is usually priced lower than a Mi product, and the same is likely to be applicable for the Redmi TV XL series as well. However, if this turns out to be true, then, the Redmi TV XL might be the most expensive smart TV from the company, due to the large footprint. However, when compared to a similarly sized smart TV, the Redmi TV XL will still be affordable.
#RedmiNote10 #RedmiNote10ProMax #RedmiNote10Pro were indeed a leap forward in our Note Series line up, however did you guys notice the easter egg at the end of the launch event?— Sudeep Sahu (@laurelsudeep) March 4, 2021
🙂 pic.twitter.com/zW5UswFZ0g
Redmi TV XL Expected Pricing In India
The Redmi Smart TV MAX 98-inch costs approx Rs. 200,000, while the Redmi Smart TV MAX 86-inch costs approx Rs. 80,000. So, these products, if they get launched as the Redmi TV XL, could cost around Rs. 2,20,000 and Rs. 100,000, respectively. Again, this is just speculation, hence, take these numbers with a grain of salt.
