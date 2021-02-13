Redmi Note 10 Variants And Launch Date Leaked Online Via Amazon India News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in India, and the company is likely to make an official announcement regarding the same in the next few days.

The Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones are expected to be a true upgrade over the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones in terms of both design and features/specifications. According to the leak, the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will launch on March 10 in India.

Redmi Note 10 Series Will Be Available In Four Variants

According to Amazon's listing, Xiaomi India will launch four versions of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Given the pricing of the previous Redmi Note series of smartphones, the Redmi Note 10 4G is likely to be priced around Rs. 13,000, while the Redmi Note 10 5G might cost over Rs. 15,000.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Could Be The Most Expensive Redmi Note Ever

Without a doubt, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be the most expensive Redmi Note smartphone ever and is likely to be priced over Rs. 20,000. However, when compared to the other 5G smartphones in the market, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is likely to be an affordable 5G smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 Might Be An Amazon Exclusive

Xiaomi India launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as an Amazon exclusive and was made available on multiple channels after a few months. Given the leak, the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones are also likely to remain exclusive to Amazon, where, Prime users might get some deals and discounts.

