Redmi Note 10 Could Be A Rebranded Version Of This Poco Smartphone: What To Expect

Redmi Note 9 series was one of the well-received smartphones from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Like all devices this year, the successor the Note 9 series is on its way. Rumors suggest that a Poco smartphone could be revamped to debut as the Redmi Note 10 series. Like its predecessor, the Redmi Note 10 is also expected to launch with three models.

Redmi Note 10 Features

Going into the details, a mysterious Poco smartphone was spotted at the Russian EEC website, which bore the model number M2010J19CG. So far, we haven't spotted anything with this model number on any of the other certification sites. For all we know, this could be the rebranded Redmi device with the model number M2010J19SC, spotted at MIIT certification.

The similarities between the model numbers and its features are pretty obvious. Moreover, the Redmi smartphone with the model number M2010J19SC was already being speculated to be the new Redmi Note 10, 4G version. As noted, the upcoming Note 10 series is expected to include three models, namely Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note10 5G, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. If these reports are true, there won't be a Pro Max model.

Reports also note that one of these models will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which includes 5G support. Also, a 108MP primary camera was spotted. Looking at these specifications, one can't help compare it with the newly launched Mi 10 Lite, which also includes the SD 750G chip and a 108MP sensor.

Poco Smartphones Rebranded As Redmi

Several Xiaomi smartphones have been revamped to debut under its sub-brands. This isn't the first time we're hearing of a Poco smartphone rebranding to a Xiaomi or a Redmi device. For instance, one can find many similarities between the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco M2 Pro, Redmi K30 and the Poco X3, and so on. Moreover, the Redmi 9C, which launched in China - debuted as Poco C3 in India.

Hence, it wouldn't be too surprising if we see the Redmi Note 10 series as a rebranded Poco smartphone. Moreover, it wouldn't be too surprising if we find many similarities between the Mi 10 Lite and the upcoming Redmi Note 10 either.

