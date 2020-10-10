Redmi Note 10 Could Arrive With 108MP Camera Sensor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the Redmi GM hinted that they are gearing up to unveil a new Redmi smartphone in the company's home market China. It looks like the company will unveil new models of the Redmi K30 series and the Redmi Note 10 in the country. There are speculations that the Redmi Note 10 could be a rebranded variant of the Mi 10T Lite in Europe.

Redmi Note 10 Details

Now, a Weibo-based tipster has taken to the internet to reveal that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will have different camera specifications in China. The Digital Chat Station Weibo handle claims that the smartphone with the model number J17 on it might arrive with a 108MP primary camera. Besides this camera, the device is believed to feature a telephoto lens and a macro lens as well.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which cleared the FCC certification database features the model number M2007J17G. The G in the suffix of the model number shows that this could be a global variant. Having said that, the model number of the Chinese variant should be M2007J17C. When it comes to specifications, the Mi 10T Lite has been launched with an octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC, an LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 4820mAh battery. However, the global variant features a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a third macro lens.

The tipster does not mention the name of the device but its specifications appear to be in line with the current leak. Going by the same, the device will make use of a 120Hz LCD display, a SM7225 SoC, which is the Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 4800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and a 108MP camera sensor. This adds to the speculation that the Redmi Note 10 could be a tweaked variant of the Mi 10T Lite in China.

First Redmi Phone With 108MP Sensor

If the rumors turn out to be true, then the Redmi Note 10 will be the first Redmi smartphone to arrive with a 108MP camera sensor. Also, the company appears to keep up its promise of launching more 5G smartphones this year. Given that it will be a 5G smartphone with a 108MP camera sensor, we can expect it to be a showstopper priced under CNY 1,000 (approx. Rs. 11,000).

Best Mobiles in India