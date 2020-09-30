Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Lite Officially Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 24,000

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution. The display is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and it offers a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has a tiny punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera, and the screen comes with a peak brightness of 500nits.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 based storage solution. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top.

On to the optics, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The device has a 20MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording, whereas the main camera can shoot up to 8K videos at 30fps.

The Mi 10T Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The device also supports fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. The base variant of the Mi 10T Pro retails for 599 Euros for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and the high-end variant costs 699 Euros, and it offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is almost identical to the Mi 10T Pro. It also has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it also offers 500nits of brightness.

The smartphone is also based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. On this model, the base variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and the high-end model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This device also uses LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage module.

Instead of a 108MP primary sensor, the Mi 10T has a 64MP sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Even with a 64MP primary sensor, the Mi 10T can shoot 8K videos at 30fps, and there is again a 20MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording.

This model also has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and fast wireless charging with support for reverse wireless charging. The base model of the Mi 10T costs 499 Euros and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs 549 Euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Specifications

The Mi 10T Lite is the most affordable model of the lot and this device also has a 6.67-inch display. Unlike the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro, this iteration has a 120Hz refresh rate panel and it is still protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

This is the first smartphone in the world based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G SoC. There are four variants of the Mi 10T Lite with respect to storage and RAM and the base model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, whereas the high-end model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Mi 10T Lite has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording. The primary camera on the Mi 10T Lite can record 4K videos at 60fps.

This version has a slightly smaller 4,820 mAh battery and it supports 33W fast charging. This model does not support wireless charging. As per the pricing, the base model costs 279 Euros and offers 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.