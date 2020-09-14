Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications Revealed; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Mi 10 Lite has been well-received. We also saw the Mi 10 Youth and the Mi 10 Ultra, launched particularly in the Chinese market. However, the company isn't done yet. The Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro were recently spotted, revealing key specifications.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro were spotted a couple of times previously and are hinted to launch globally. Firstly, both Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro were spotted on Amazon listing. Although the complete specs were under wraps, the Amazon listing revealed the design. Fresh report from MuyComputer has revealed the complete specs sheet of both these handsets. It's unclear where the information was taken from, but here are the full details.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Specifications Revealed

Going into the details, both the Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Mi 10T will pack 6GB RAM and the Pro version gets 8GB RAM, which will be paired with 128GB or 256GB options. The report further suggests 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD screens with a 144Hz refresh rate, as opposed to the OLED screens reported earlier.

The key difference between the base and the Pro variant is the camera setup. The blog notes the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will pack a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide-angel lens, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The Xiaomi Mi 10T will likely include a similar triple-camera setup but will replace the 108MP lens with a 64MP shooter. For selfies, both phones will likely include a 20MP sensor.

Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support for both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro. Both phones will run the MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box, with an update for Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launch

There' still no word on when the new smartphones will launch. The Mi 10 series with the upcoming Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro will market as affordable 5G smartphones. Like all devices under the series, the new ones will launch debut in the flagship segment with aggressive pricing.

