Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Price, Storage Details Revealed: What To Expect?

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a flagship lineup called the Xiaomi Mi 10T. The lineup is expected to include the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro. Now, a new leak has revealed storage and color options of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. On the other hand, the Amazon Spain product page has revealed the price details of both handsets.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Details

As per leaked information, the Mi 10T Pro will be available in two storage configurations including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at €640 (roughly Rs. 47,024), while the 256GB storage option is expected to fall between €665 - €675 (roughly Rs. 48,861- Rs.49,500). The handset will come in black, grey, light blue, and silver color options.

As per the render, the Pro model will come with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the device. It is also expected to offer a 144Hz refresh rate display. Previously, the live image of the handset appeared with the model number a 5,000mAh, which revealed a quad rear camera setup. Further, it said to feature a 108MP primary sensor and it will boast with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Details

The product page listing also reveals some key specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 10T alongside the price. The handset will also be available two storage options such as 6GB+ 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The listing suggests the Mi 10T will carry a starting price of €547 (around Rs. 40,191). The handset said to flaunt a 64MP main camera.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset will handle the processing on both handsets. Besides, both phones will support the 5G network. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any details of both handsets. So, it better to take this information with a pinch of salt.

