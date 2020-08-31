Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro India Debut Likely On Cards: A New Premium Offering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi doesn't just have the Redmi 9A next in line for launch in India. The company is also prepping up to launch a new flagship lineup which will be will launch under Mi 10T moniker. The upcoming premium series is said to debut with the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro smartphones. The features of the Pro model have been tipped online. Let's have a look at what it offers.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Specifications

The Mi 10T Pro leaked features comes via the courtesy of noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal. As per the tweet shared by the tipster, the company will be launching the smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Its storage and RAM capacity haven't been revealed by the tweet.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi 10T Series Globally.



Here are the specs and images of Mi 10T Pro (Sources below).



-144Hz OLED Display

-SD865 (acc. to geekbench)

-5,000mAH Battery

-108MP Main Camera



India launch is definitely possible! (Existence of India Model Number) 😃 pic.twitter.com/rCM304zYQS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 27, 2020

However, some more features of the handset have been tipped. The device is said to launch with a display that will deliver a higher 144Hz refresh rate. The company is said to ship the device with a 108MP primary camera module. The handset is likely going to offer a triple-lens module suggests the leaks. The smartphone is further said to feature retail around Rs. 35,000 price mark in the country.

The tweet doesn't mention any other specifics in terms of the internals. However, the unit is speculated to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit which should be backed by fast charging support.

It is worth noting that the company has already introduced a 108MP camera smartphone in the country. Called the Mi 10, the device debuted this year itself in India. It is another flagship offering which comes with some top-notch hardware.

The Mi 10 is launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is a 5G enabled smartphone. Since the upcoming Mi 10T Pro is also packed with the same chipset and the same 108MP primary camera sensor, it could be a possibility that we get to see some more identical feature.

But, that's just speculation. Xiaomi might reveal its launch details going forward. It can't be said for sure by when it will hit the stores but we will keep you posted on the details.

