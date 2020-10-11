Just In
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series Might Arrive Soon; Key Features Leaked
Xiaomi has likely started working on the Redmi Note 10 series. The company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphones. Both smartphones are tipped to launch this year and a new leak also gives some insight on its expected hardware.
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Expected Launch And Features
A leak by Digital Chat Station reveals some of the features of both Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. As per the leak on Weibo, both smartphones will be powered by different processors. One of the Redmi Note 10 variants will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, while the other will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.
While there is no confirmation which model will be powered by which processor, it could be a possibility that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will use the Snapdragon 750G processor, whereas the standard model will likely use the MediaTek processor. Software-wise, we can expect both units to ship with Android 10-based MIUI layout.
The leak further points out that the company will be launching both standard and the Pro model with a punch-hole display. The panel used will be LCD on both handsets. The resolution is unannounced, but we can expect an FHD+ display on both smartphones.
Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to arrive with a 108MP primary camera sensor. However, we are yet to get details on the complete specification. It can't be said just yet if the device will sport a triple or quad-camera setup. The details on the selfie camera setup also remain at large.
We are yet to get details on the battery capacity and its fast charging speeds. Also, the company hasn't dropped any clues on the upcoming smartphones. So we should wait for more updates before going by the currently leaked spec-sheet. Also, it was earlier tipped that the Redmi Note 10 series will likely launch in October, however, the new leak suggests its launch following the festive season in November.
