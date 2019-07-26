Redmi TV Receives 3C Certification – Imminent Launch Possible News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi got itself separated from the parent company earlier this year. Since then, the brand has been coming up with numerous smartphone launches. It also ventured into other product categories including headphones, laptops, power banks and more.

After these products, it looks like Redmi is in plans to foray into the TV market. As per fresh claims, a new Redmi-branded TV is in the making. Now, this new TV has received the 3C certification in China, the company's home market. This makes us believe that the launch of the Redmi TV could be nearing.

Redmi TV Certification

As per a report by the Chinese publication MyDrivers, the upcoming Redmi TV has received the 3C certification. The certification listing shows that the TV in the making has the model number L70M5-RA. Though the other details regarding it is not known, it looks like this Redmi TV will be produced TPV Display Technology in Xiamen. There is not much information about the TV and the production plant.

Redmi TV - Two Sizes Expected

As per the previous reports, it looks like Redmi will launch the TV in two sizes. The smaller variant of the duo is expected to arrive with a 40-inch screen. On the other hand, the larger model is believed to arrive with a 70-inch screen. And, going by the pricing of the other Redmi devices that have been launched, we can expect this TV to also be priced disruptively.

What We Know About Redmi TV

For now, there is not much information about the Redmi TV. We just know the model number, the existence of two different sizes and the alleged pricing strategy. However, none of these details have been confirmed by the company. Recently, the Redmi CEO Lu Weibing revealed that the company might be in plans to launch a new TV.

If this happens to be true, then the aggressively priced Redmi TV could be a rival to the other affordable smart TVs in the market. Moreover, it might also compete against the offerings from Xiaomi. But we are yet to know when this alleged TV will be launched.

