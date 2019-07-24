Redmi TV Could Be On Cards, Hints Company GM News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is a dominant player in the smart TV market segment in China. As per recent reports, the company is the leading TV manufacturer in its home market as of the first half of 2019. Earlier this year, Redmi got separated from Xiaomi and launched a slew of smartphones and RedmiBook as well.

Now, it looks like the company could be in plans in venture into the TV market segment. The head of Redmi, Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to reveal the brand's interest in entering the TV industry. He has taken to the micro-blogging platform to congratulate Lei Jun, the Xiaomi CEO. Also, he has asked his followers if they want Redmi to make a TV.

Redmi TV On Cards?

After parting ways from its parent company Xiaomi, Redmi has been focusing on a number of products besides smartphones. Recently, the Redmi portfolio came up with products including luggages, notebook, power banks, headphones and a washing machine. This makes it clear that the brand is ambitious to launch a diversity of products.

Redmi Smartphones Are Successful

The Redmi Note 7 series is the first one to be launched by the company after getting separated from Xiaomi. It also announced that the Redmi Note 7 smartphones have achieved a sales of 10 million units in India. Also, the Redmi K20 series of smartphones launched recently have been quite successful and have been selling like hot cakes in the country.

What To Expect

Going by the recent post shared by the Redmi head, it is clear that the brand is all set to launch a new TV, which will be a great addition to its portfolio. If a Redmi TV is launched, we are sure that it will be priced aggressively similar to the Xiaomi TVs.

For a brand that has been doing well in the industry, it is no wonder that the Redmi TV will also be successful. But it remains to be confirmed if the same will be launched. We need to wait for more details to surface online in the coming weeks.

