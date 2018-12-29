ENGLISH

Samsung already working on second-gen Galaxy Home speakers

Samsung is yet to release the first gen Galaxy Home which was showcased in August this year.

    Samsung is yet to release its smart speaker, the Galaxy Home. However, there are already rumors about the company working on the next iteration of the smart speaker that would be smaller in size, and cheaper as well compared to the first generation.

    Samsung already working on second-gen Galaxy Home speakers

     

    According to SamMobile, via unnamed sources, the second version will come in black color. There isn't much information available as of now, but the lower model number indicates that the new speaker would be smaller in size. Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy Home in August as a part of Galaxy Note 9 event.

    The Galaxy Hoem comes with high-end features like eight far-field microphones, Harman AKG speakers. It also uses a technology that detects where you are in the room so it can directly send the audio to the user.

    There's a possibility that the company will announce the launch date and price of the Galaxy Home at CES 2019. We might as well get to see the second generation of the Galaxy Home at the event.

    Besides, Samsung seems to be gearing up to enter the drone market as well. According to a new patent filing published by the US Patents & Trademark Office, Samsung is working on a drone with futuristic features.

    The patent suggests that this wouldn't be a normal drone, but something that would transform into a device when not in the sky as a drone. The report also indicates that this will be an accessory for the upcoming Galaxy line of smartphones.

    The filing reveals that the drone will have gyros, a barometer, compass, ultrasonic, temperature, light and ultraviolet sensors. Also, it will have wireless controls that will come in handy while connecting it with a smartphone, tablet or PC.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
