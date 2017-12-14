Samsung and Amazon Prime Video launch HDR10+ Content

Samsung Electronics and Amazon Prime Video has recently announced that the entire Prime Video HDR library is now available in HDR10+, a new open standard that leverages dynamic metadata to produce enhanced contrast and colors on an expanded range of televisions.

The Prime Video HDR10+ catalog includes many Prime Originals series like 'The Grand Tour', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson', 'The Tick' and 'The Man in the High Castle' as well as hundreds of licensed titles. Notably, Prime Video is the first streaming service provider to deliver HDR10+ content to its users. HDR10+ is available on the entire Samsung 2017 UHD TV lineup including the premium QLED TV models.

"We are thrilled to announce HDR10+ content for consumers," said Sang Yoon Kim, Vice President of Smart TV Business Development at Samsung Electronics America. "The launch marks the first opportunity for consumers and the industry to experience HDR10+ technology through a streaming service."

The HDR10+ technology on Prime Video uses dynamic metadata that allows high dynamic range (HDR) TVs to adjust brightness levels on a scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame basis. By applying individualized tone mapping to each scene, HDR10+ delivers an incredible viewing experience for next generation Samsung displays.

The picture quality offers an enhanced visual experience with more detailed expressions, brighter shadow areas and more accurate color renderings that stay true to the creator's original intent. With the use of the precise "Bezier" based tone-mapping guides, Amazon is able to deliver the optimal viewing experience across a variety of TV models.

"We're dedicated to offering Prime Video members the best possible viewing experience, and we are very excited for our members around the world to experience our content in HDR10+," said Greg Hart, Vice President of Prime Video. "The viewing experience of HDR10+ combined with Prime Video's award-winning content is ushering in a new era of entertainment for consumers on these devices."

With the launch of HDR10+ on Prime Video along with the HDR10+ logo and certification partnership formed earlier this year by Samsung, 20th Century Fox and Panasonic demonstrates the adoption and growth of HDR10+ as well as a growing commitment to delivering a premium HDR experience.