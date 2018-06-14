Samsung launches new Smart TV lineup with Ambient Mode

South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung has announced the launch of its all-new 2018 line-up of televisions including the premium QLED range, mid-range UHD and the Make for India 'Concert' series.

"Consumers in India are upsizing and are moving to bigger and better televisions. We intend to fuel this trend by increasing our UHD line-up by 60 percent and launching new products with innovative features such as Ambient Mode and superior sound quality," said Piyush Kunnapallil, General Manager, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The new QLED TV series comes with "Ambient Mode" which allows you to convert devices into a canvas and also act as a window to the world.

"The Ambient Mode in Samsung QLED TV allows it to seamlessly blend with your home interiors. We also identified that sound is a major point of concern for Indian TV consumers, hence we developed the Concert series, designed to deliver unmatched sound. Similarly, the UHD series brings in a host of innovations and unparalleled features," Piyush added.

The QLED TV also comes with the Smart Things app that can connect TV to other IoT enabled devices and can mimic the pattern on the wall behind the TV to create an astonishing visual effect in which the TV blends seamlessly into the wall.

The company has launched eight QLED TV models to India -- ranging from 55-inch to 75-inch and covering flat as well as curved variants -- starting at Rs 2,45,000.

It also has 100 percent "Colour Volume" and HDR10+ functionality in a sleek and premium metal body with a nearly bezel-less display.

While the UHD variants come with One Remote Control, Smart Hub and Smart Convergence for you to pair your Smartphone with TV or vice-versa or TV with Bluetooth speaker that lets you enjoy 2-Way audio streaming.

Samsung said with these new products the UHD line-up will increase from 10 models to 16 models. Entry level UHD will start from 7100 series followed by 7470, 8000 and finally The Frame. The UHD TV range will start from Rs. 64,900.

As part of its "Make for India" initiative, Samsung India launched the "Concert" series in two variations -- "Smart Concert" and "Joy Concert".

Unlike regular TVs, the Concert series will come not with 2 but 4 speakers - two at the top and two at the bottom. Each channel delivers 10W sound output to pack a cumulative punch of 40W surround sound experience, the company further said.

Smart Concert Series also comes with Bluetooth capability which allows users to pair their smartphones or speakers to the TV also has a customizable advanced user interface. The Smart Hub feature in the Smart Concert variant allows users to access Live TV and browse content across a host of apps such as Jio Cinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Big Flix and many more.

The Smart concert and Joy concert are available in 32", 43" and 49" sizes, and will start from Rs. 27,500.