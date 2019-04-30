ENGLISH

    Samsung reportedly working on Galaxy Home Mini smart speakers

    Samsung Galaxy Home is yet to hit the markets.

    Samsung Galaxy Home was introduced alongside the company's flagship Galaxy Note 9, however, the smart speaker is yet to hit the market shelves. Samsung's website has long listed the device as "coming soon," but there's no certain date for the availability.

    Now a new report suggests that the Galaxy Home will be joined by another smart speaker. According to the Bluetooth SIG website, the company has an "AI speaker" in the works. The device is expected to be dubbed as Galaxy Home Mini. The website doesn't offer any more information apart from the model number (SM-V310) and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

    This isn't the first time we've heard about a new smart speaker from Samsung, as SamMobile reported on its existence last year. The report suggested the same model number while also noting that the device would come in black.

    Judging by the name, it seems that the company will go into competition with the Google Home Mini and the Amazon Echo Dot. Both brands offer their mini speakers at a price of around $50, so you can expect a similar price tag for the Galaxy Home Mini.

    There's no doubt that Samsung will use its Bixby assistant as the voice for its speaker. The smart assistant claims to have over 3,000 voice commands. In order to compete with already dominant smart speakers, Samsung will have to bring some innovative features to the table.

    Besides, Samsung is also said to be working an Apple Arcade-like online gaming service. A recent USPTO patent filing reveals that Samsung seems to be planning to develop an online gaming service for smartphones which will be dubbed PlayGalaxy Link. It is also believed that the service could be available internationally.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
