Samsung patents Apple Arcade-like online gaming service News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The service could launch alongside a Samsung gaming smartphone.

Apple recently introduced its Arcade gaming service which is slated to go live in a few months. Now, Samsung is also reportedly working on a similar service. However, the new service will cater the users on the Android platform.

A recent USPTO patent filing reveals that Samsung seems to be planning to develop an online gaming service for smartphones which will be dubbed PlayGalaxy Link. It is also believed that the service could be available internationally.

If the reports are to be believed, Samsung will bring the new service alongside its new gaming smartphone. As of now, there isn't much known about the service apart from its name and description, but it's likely that Samsung might follow Apple's footstep by investing heavily in its services to amplify its revenue.

What's important to note that this is just a patent filing and there's no certainty that we will get to see the final product. But, if the company does go ahead with its plans, it will be a welcomed service as mobile gaming segment has grown exponentially in the last couple of years.

Besides, Samsung is also said to be working on two more foldable smartphones. Both models - "Type G" and "Type S," which will be the bigger variants of the delayed Galaxy Fold.

Unfortunately, the company is facing heavy criticism over the Galaxy Fold after the device experienced major issues with its display. The company also postponed the launch events in China and other regions, which might buy them some time to fix these issues.