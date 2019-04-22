ENGLISH

    Samsung postpones Galaxy Fold launch following display issues

    Samsung wants to buy some time to fix the issues.

    By
    |

    Samsung's ambitious Galaxy Fold has already been in the news, but for all the wrong reasons. The device is off to a shaky start as a lot of reviewers found their Galaxy Folds experiencing screen damages within a few hours of use.

    Now, Samsung has announced that it has postponed the device's launch in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which were originally slated for April 23 and 24, respectively. Although, the company hasn't provided a reason for the delay, the National Business Daily reported that the company is blaming the venue for the inconvenience.

    Samsung is yet to announce the new dates for the press events. There's also no word on the Taipei event scheduled for April 25. Since there are no launch dates announced, the consumers in the Greater China regions will have to wait for a little longer to get their hands on the foldable device.

    Samsung obviously doesn't associate these delays with the damaged review units, but given the timings, it's possible that the company wants to buy some time before to tackle these issues before launching the next wave of shipments.

    Steve Kovach of CNBC, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, and Dieter Bohn of The Verge reported the issues just days after getting their hands on the device. Known YouTuber MKBHD also claims to have faced similar problems.

    As per a report, the Galaxy Fold will be launched in India on May 7, 2019. The smartphone will carry a premium price tag and is expected to be priced around Rs. 1,40,000.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
