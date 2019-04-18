ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Fold already experiencing major display issues

    Samsung's ambitious foldable phone facing trouble with the folds.

    By
    |

    Four major US tech journalists have reported that the Samsung Galaxy Folds they received for reviewing purposes are experiencing display failures. Steve Kovach of CNBC, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, and Dieter Bohn of The Verge reported the issues just days after getting their hands on the device. Known YouTuber MKBHD also claims to have faced similar problems.

     

    The images were soon taken to social media exposing the damaged displays. Bohn and Kovach claim their displays failed without removing the panel's protective film which the company says not the peel.

    The adhesive layer is said to protect the OLED display of the fold, and the company asked the reviewers not to remove it. Here are few images of the display showing the peeled off layer which caused the display to stop functioning properly.

    It's unclear whether these issues will refrain Samsung from releasing the device for consumers next week. But considering that half of the distributed Galaxy Folds have failed miserably, this doesn't seem like good news for the company.

     

    Following the complaints, Samsung issued a statement to The Verge saying:

    "A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter."

    "Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers."

    (via)

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
