Samsung Galaxy Fold already experiencing major display issues News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung's ambitious foldable phone facing trouble with the folds.

Four major US tech journalists have reported that the Samsung Galaxy Folds they received for reviewing purposes are experiencing display failures. Steve Kovach of CNBC, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, and Dieter Bohn of The Verge reported the issues just days after getting their hands on the device. Known YouTuber MKBHD also claims to have faced similar problems.

After one day of use... pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

The images were soon taken to social media exposing the damaged displays. Bohn and Kovach claim their displays failed without removing the panel's protective film which the company says not the peel.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

The adhesive layer is said to protect the OLED display of the fold, and the company asked the reviewers not to remove it. Here are few images of the display showing the peeled off layer which caused the display to stop functioning properly.

PSA: There's a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold's display. It's NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it.



I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2Bqulr — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

It's unclear whether these issues will refrain Samsung from releasing the device for consumers next week. But considering that half of the distributed Galaxy Folds have failed miserably, this doesn't seem like good news for the company.

Following the complaints, Samsung issued a statement to The Verge saying:

"A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter."

"Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers."

