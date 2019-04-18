Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to India in first week of April 2019 News oi-Rohit Arora Samsung Galaxy Fold will carry a premium price tag. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 1,40,000.

Foldable smartphones have finally become a reality. Samsung and Huawei are the very first smartphone makers to develop mass working models of futuristic foldable handsets that might put the final nail to the coffin for tablets.

Both the technology giants showcased their foldable smartphones at the same time during the Mobile World Congress, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

The foldable smartphones from these two tech giants managed to stole all the limelight at the annual tech show and gave a good sneak peek into the future of mobile technology. Like every tech enthusiast, we were also waiting to get our hands on the new foldable mobile technology but it seemed almost impossible.

Recently we got to test the Huawei's 5G enabled foldable handset- Mate X in an exclusive briefing organized in India. Mate X is a phone that transforms into an 8-inch tablet for super immersive media consumption. Huawei will soon launch the Mate X in India at a premium price tag.

Huawei Mate X is going to fight its only rival- Galaxy Fold which might even make an early entry into the Indian market. As per a report on The Unbiased Blog, Galaxy Fold is all set to launch in India on May 7, 2019. The smartphone will carry a premium price tag and is expected to be priced around Rs. 1,40,000.

As noted, Samsung Galaxy Fold Was first unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked Event in San Francisco in February 2019. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders in the US market. The sale will go live from April 26 and the handset is priced at $1,980 (approx Rs 1,37,720) in US market. Samsung had also recently launched the Galaxy Fold in China on April 16, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Key Specifications

The smartphone boasts a foldable dual display design and doubles up as a tablet. When unfolded, the QXVGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display on Galaxy Fold measures 7.3-inches and offers an unconventional aspect ratio of 4:2:3. Mate X from Huawei offers an 8-inch display in squarish form-factor. When being used as a regular phone, Galaxy Fold offers a 4.6-inch screen on-the-front, which is quite smaller when you compare it with smartphones these days.

Coming onto the cameras, Samsung Galaxy Fold offers a triple-lens camera setup at the rear panel. The rear camera module comprises of a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP setup. For selfies, Galaxy Fold sports a single-lens camera and two cameras are placed on the inside. In total, the handset offers six cameras.

Galaxy Fold is powered by the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with whopping 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. A big 4,380mAh battery unit powers the smartphone. The handset supports both Quick charging and wireless charging.

We are eagerly waiting for Samsung and Huawei to launch the new-age mobile devices in the Indian market. It is quite obvious that you have to pay a premium price for both the handsets. The foldable display tech is entirely a new technology and will take time to become a mass product for user around the globe. Besides Samsung and Huawei, other brands are also working on foldable smartphones. The market is going to be flooded with foldable devices from brands like LG, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Nubia, etc. Stay tuned for all the interesting news related to foldable display technology on GizBot.com.