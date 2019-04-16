Samsung Galaxy Fold with Infinity Flex display to launch today in China News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Samsung Galaxy Fold is already up for pre-orders in the US for $1,980 (approx Rs 1,37,720).

Samsung Galaxy fold is the first foldable display smartphone by a mainstream brand. The South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Fold smartphone at its Unpacked Event which was held in San Francisco back in February 2019. Following the launch of Galaxy Fold, Huawei also showcased its Mate X foldable smartphone which gives a tough competition to the device. Some other brands such as Xiaomi and LG have also started working on their foldable smartphone. While the other foldable devices are yet to be made available to masses, the Galaxy Fold is all set to launch in the Chinese market.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is already up for pre-orders in the US. And following the launch of the device in the Chinese market, a global launch could be expected. The Galaxy Fold sales will go live from April 26 in the United States. The device has been priced at $1,980 (approx Rs 1,37,720).

Samsung Galaxy Fold key specifications:

The Galaxy Fold's major highlight is its foldable dual display design. The device doubles up as a tablet when unfolded. When unfolded, the QXVGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display measures at 7.3-inches and offers an aspect ratio of 4:2:3. The folded display measures 4.6-inches in size and is a Super AMOLED panel with a wide aspect ratio of 21:9.

It packs a triple-lens setup at the rear for imaging. The rear camera module has a 12MP (f/1.5, f/2.4) primary sensor which is accompanied with a 12MP (f/2.1) lens and a 16MP (f/2.2) sensor. There is a dual-front camera setup with a 10MP and an 8MP sensor for selfies.

The processor onboard is a flagship octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You don't, get an option to increase the internal storage of the device using microSD card. This is a bit let down considering the price point of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. To keep everything in check, there is a 4,380mAh battery unit with both Quick and wireless charging support.