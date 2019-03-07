Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch confirmed: Expected to cost Rs 1,40,000 News oi-Vivek Samsung Galaxy Fold offers a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage

Samsung recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the company with dual display technology. The smartphone will be available internationally from April of 2019. And now, Samsung's CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division Dj Koh has officially confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold will launch in India.

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy Fold retails for $1980 (Rs 1,40,000), and the device is expected to come with a similar price tag in India as well. According to Dj Koh, India is an important market for them, and the company is ready to deliver the latest technology, that is the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone will launch in India when the market is ready for the 5G devices.

Koh also hints that the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be manufactured in India. Unlike other made in India smartphones, the Galaxy Fold might not come with "made in India" tag.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a dual display technology with a standard 4.6-inch cover display and a foldable 7.6-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 SoC powers the smartphone with a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage to store all your favorite movies in blue-ray quality.

The smartphone in total has six cameras (three on the back 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), (two inside 10 MP + 8 MP ) and a single 10 MP selfie camera on the front of the display.

A massive 4380 mAh Li-ion battery powers the Samsung Galaxy Fold with support for fast charging via USB type C. Unlike the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones; the Galaxy Fold misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the pricing, there are only a handful of smartphones in the world, which costs almost $2000, and the Galaxy Fold is one of those devices. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is not for everyone. It is for those, who needs a next-generation super sophisticated smartphone.

Via