Samsung robot folders could be reason behind Galaxy Fold failures: iFixit

Samsung robot folders could be reason behind Galaxy Fold failures Samsung Galaxy Fold is very delicate on the inside.

After reports about the Galaxy Fold's display breaking started poring in, Samsung had to delay the worldwide release of the device. Many were left unanswered of what the foldable phone actually holds.

Even if we consider that the reviewers accidentally peeled off the protective layer of plastic on top of the display, the inside of the display also seems delicate. Although the iFixit team nevere really got their hands on the Galaxy Fold, the team has some theories as why the device is fragile.

In a new blog post, Kevin Purdy and other iFixit members examine the cause behind the broken Galaxy Fold displays. The team made few guesses as to what could have caused these displays to stop functioning.

The iFixit team suggests:

OLED displays are fragile in nature and without a strong shield like Corning Gorilla Glass, these problems are hard to dodge.

OLED displays can be affected by the smallest of dust particles, and the Galaxy Fold has a lot f areas where dust can make way for itself.

Although the protective layer fiasco wasn't the company's fault, it does reveal that tough pressure on an OLED panel could be fatal for the device.

Samsung's robot folders used to test the stress resistivity of the phones were didn't work according to human usage.

The missing dedicated crease in the middle puts more pressure on the OLED panel.

Well, these are just a few assumptions from the iFixit team, and we will have to wait until they get their hands on the device.

Besides, the company is reportedly working on two more foldable smartphones. Both models - "Type G" and "Type S," are said to be the bigger variants of the delayed Galaxy Fold. The patents for the Type S were filed in November last year, so we have an idea of what the device could look like. The report, however, didn't mention the timeframe when the Type G and S will hit the market shelves.