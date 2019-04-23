ENGLISH

    Samsung might have two more foldable phones in store

    Samsung might learn from its mistake with new foldable devices.

    By
    |

    Samsung is reportedly working on two more foldable smartphones. Both models - "Type G" and "Type S," are said to be the bigger variants of the delayed Galaxy Fold. The recently launched Galaxy Fold has been delayed as many reports of the display issues emerged. 

    Samsung might have two more foldable phones in store

     

    Speaking of the Type G, the device reportedly features an 8-inch display when unfolded and two sides that fold in to form the letter "G." The Type S, on the other hand, is said to have a bigger 13-inch display which folds in to form the letter "S."

    Samsung filed for the patent for the Type S back in November 2018, so we have an idea of what the device could look like. The report didn't say when the Type G and S will see the light of day.

    Since this is only a rumor, we suggest our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. Back in March, there were reports about the company working on two devices - a clamshell device and an out-folding design. The reports also said that the company might launch these devices later in 2019.

    Unfortunately, the company is facing heavy criticism over the Galaxy Fold issues. The company also postponed the launch events in China and other regions, which might buy them sometime to fix these issues.

    The foldable phones seem like the next big trend of the industry as OEMs such as Xiaomi, Oppo have also teased their foldable phones. Xiaomi's device will have a dual-fold mechanism. It will be interesting to see how the device will function.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
