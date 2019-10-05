Samsung Galaxy Fold Sold Out In Matter Of Minutes News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the company's first foldable smartphone was re-launched last week. While the foldable smartphone was up for pre-orders, it began sales a day ago (October 4) at 12 noon and within 30 minutes 1,600 devices were sold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Sold Out

Samsung stopped taking pre-orders of the Galaxy Fold as the company had limited the first stock to 1,600 units only. The Galaxy Fold was launched earlier this week in India and was priced at Rs. 1,64,999. In what seemed like a flash buyout, all the 1,600 units of the foldable smartphone were gone in a jiffy.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone could be booked via the Samsung India website and Samsung Shop. Eager Samsung customers could also book the Galaxy Fold in advance through select 315 offline retailers across 35 cities and also via Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. At the moment, there's no information about the next pre-booking dates of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Additionally, Samsung had provided 24 hours of Galaxy Fold Premier service assistance. The Galaxy Fold buyers also get one-year Infinity Flex Display Protection. And in worse case scenarios, Samsung says the new device's display can be replaced at Rs. 10,500 if there's any accidental damage.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications

The Galaxy Fold is available in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The luxury foldable smartphone marks the first time Samsung using a Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, where the device opens up to give a tablet-like experience that's customized with One UI operating system. When folded, there's a smaller 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display, giving a regular smartphone experience.

Coming to the camera aspects, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has total six cameras, where there's a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, a 10MP + 8MP dual-camera setup on top of the inner flexible screen, and finally a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The premium smartphone comes with two color options- Cosmos Black and Space Silver.

