    New Samsung Galaxy Fold Gets Damaged Within Two Days Of Use: Report

    Samsung has recently introduced the revamped Galaxy Fold smartphone with improved design and changes in the display. Now, it has been reported by TechCrunch that the unit which they received for the review is already damaged within two days. It seems that the Galaxy Fold is still needed some research and development before the global rollout.

    "I pulled the Fold from my pocket while standing in line at CVS after work the other day. I opened it up and spotted something new nestled between the lock screen's flapping butterfly wings. There was a brightly colored, amorphous blob," reads Brian Heater TechCrunch report.

    According to Heater, he has only used the Galaxy Fold for 27 hours, he has also mentioned that the phone was neither dropped on concrete or water nor got stepped on by him. He believes that the pressure of closing the Fold was enough to pop-up this issue.

    Samsung is going to collect the damaged Galaxy Fold from the publisher and investigate the reason behind the issue. Meanwhile, Android Police has also reported that there is nothing wrong with their review unit so far.

    "If I had to guess, I'd say it was pressing the display to close the device that did it. Samsung has since collected the device and will be taking it apart to find out what went wrong. We'll update accordingly," Heater added.

     

    The redesigned Galaxy Fold comes equipped with an extended protective top layer, metal layers under the display and more technologies to strengthen the unit. However, all these don't work with the TechCrunch review unit.

    These are the issues behind the delay of the Samsung Galaxy Fold launch. Let's see when the company is going to get rid of the display issue and announce the global launch of its most-awaited Galaxy Fold smartphone.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
