Samsung Galaxy Fold To Launch Today In India; Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold will launch in India today (October 1) after its premiere in the US. The Galaxy Fold is the first of its kind from Samsung and comes with a small screen when folded and opens to a tablet-sized screen when unfolded. Samsung will unveil the price and availability in India at the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch Price

The Galaxy Fold is going to be a premium smartphone, which means the price won't be cheap. The foldable phone is priced at $1,980 in the US. The amount converts to Rs. 141,300 in India. Although the exact price may vary, one can expect the smartphone to cost roughly close to the same amount.

However, the Galaxy Fold is already facing some issues and the Samsung service extends to help users in case of any mishaps. The South Korean company would mostly extend the Galaxy Fold Premier Service for its top-tier customers in India. Samsung is also extending a 24x7 online support and one-on-one interaction with customer service personnel. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will mostly be available at select retail outlets only.

Samsung was supposed to launch the premium smartphone earlier in the US. But the launch was pushed after many reviewers found the protective film on the display peeling off. Samsung had then announced that the Galaxy Fold would need more improvements before launching it commercially. The Samsung launch event will begin at 12 noon today in India.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications

The Galaxy Fold comes with a screen in front like the usual smartphone, which opens up like a book to reveal a big screen inside. There's a wide notch with two selfie cameras inside and there's a triple camera setup at the rear. When the Galaxy Fold is closed, users will find another camera on the front, giving the smartphone a total of six cameras.

When the Galaxy Fold is unfolded, there's a 7.3-inch display and when folded, the screen size is 4.6-inch with a Super AMOLED panel. The smartphone is believed to have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage, without storage expansion. The phone will also have two batteries, placed on the side of the phone to give a total of 4,380 mAh. The launch event will reveal further details.

