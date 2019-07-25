Samsung Galaxy Fold Will Be Released In September News oi-Vivek

The 'infamous' Samsung Galaxy Fold finally gets a launch date after the unfortunate fiasco. Samsung's first foldable smartphone was introduced in February at Unpack event along with the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. The company did send out a few review units just to learn that there was a serious flaw with the foldable display design.

A lot of reviewers who received a unit of the Galaxy Fold did break the display in the first 48 hours, and the company had to recall the units to study the flaw in the design. It looks like the company has finally fixed the issue, and the device will be up for another wave in September 2019.

Major Issue Found On the Galaxy Fold

The foldable OLED screen on the Galaxy Fold was protected by a thin sheet of plastic, as the company cannot use hardened glass. Some of the reviewers thought that was a screen protector and tried to take it off, which entirely killed the display and bricked the device.

Samsung has claimed to fix this issue by making the protective layer go beyond the bezel. Similarly, the company has also reduced the space between the hinge and the body of the smartphone, which prevents dust and debris entering into the screen.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Samsung In An Official Statement Said

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience.

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Our Opinion On the Galaxy Fold

Earlier in May, a few reports suggested the launch of the Galaxy Fold in India. After the build issues, the launch was stalled in India as well. Samsung is likely to introduce the Galaxy Fold in India soon after the global debut, making it the first officially available foldable phone in the country.

Samsung was one of the first major smartphone makers to announce a foldable smartphone which is likely to be the first of its kind to go on sale. It looks like the company has finally fixed the issues, and we can expect a few more foldable smartphones from other OEMs.

