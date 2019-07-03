Samsung Fixes Galaxy Fold Display Issues — Will Soon Hit Stores: Report News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung wanted its Galaxy Fold to be the first foldable smartphone in the market. The company did manage to launch the device first, but that came at a huge cost for the company, it had to recall the units after questions about its durability came into light.

The design flaws forced the company to delay the release date of the $1,980 phone by two months. But now the company seems to have completed the redesign of the device, reports Bloomberg. No release date has been set as of now, but Samsung claims to be ready to manufacture market-ready Galaxy Fold smartphones, a source told Bloomberg.

The first wave of Galaxy Fold units was plagued by the screen defects when reviewers found out that peeling off the protective film bricks the smartphone. However, now the company has used a protective film that wraps around the screen and will be hard to remove.

Recently, Samsung CEO DJ Koh also admitted that the company rushed into launching the Galaxy Fold before it was fully ready.

"It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready," Koh told The Independent. "I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery."

"At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn't even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing," he added.

DJ Koh also shared his thoughts about the foldable phone trend in the coming years. He believes that the foldable form factor won't last for long and a new form factor is in the offing.

"Foldable will last a couple of years," he said. "Another form factor is a possibility, but I will say that once 5G and the internet of things are available [together], we must think, rather than smartphones, we must think smart devices. Smartphones may decline but new devices will emerge.

