Samsung Galaxy Fold, The Foldable Smartphone Lands In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Fold is one of the highly anticipated smartphones by fans in the global markets. The device went official earlier this year and faced criticism regarding it's durability. At the IFA 2019, the foldable smartphone was reintroduced and now it has been launched in India. The all-new Galaxy Fold is touted to be sturdier than before and feature a foldable display that bends inwards to bring the secondary smaller display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Price In India

Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 and comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space. The pre-orders of the foldable smartphone debuts on October 4 and the shipment debuts from October 20. It will be bundled with a fast charger, the Samsung Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds, and a carbon fiber case.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold bestows a 7.3-inch foldable display with a resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels with HDR+ support. The screen can fold inwards to bring the secondary 4.6-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1680. 720 pixels surrounded by thick bezels. It is said that the smartphone supports all continuity features for a seamless transition between the two displays and support for three-window multitasking for a large screen space.

Under it's hood, the Galaxy Fold gets the power from a Snapdragon 855 chipset with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space. Running Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos and support for Samsung DeX. A 4380mAh battery powers the Galaxy Fold with 15W fast wired and wireless charging support and 9W reverse wireless charging.

When it comes to imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Fold bestows triple cameras at the rear with a 12MP primary wide-angle sensor with OIS, Dual Pixel AF and a variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4. There is a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS, PDAF, f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The notch on the foldable screen features dual cameras with a 10MP primary snapper with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary display has a 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

What We Think

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has opened up a new category of flagship smartphones with foldable screens. The smartphone is priced at the higher end of the scale due to the technologies behind the foldable display. We will use the device and come up with the first impressions on the same shortly.

