ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch Delayed Yet Again

    By
    |

    The Samsung Galaxy Fold could have been the smartphone of the year, as it was the first smartphone from Samsung with an actual foldable display. However, it looks like the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been delayed, yet again. A report suggests that the Galaxy Fold Will not launch on or before July of 2019.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch Delayed Yet Again

     

    Reason for delay

    Samsung sent out a couple of Galaxy Fold smartphone to tech reviewers and most of them faced some issues and some of the devices stopped working within days, and the Korean smartphone giant has taken back the review units to fix the issue related to the foldable display.

    One of the main reason that caused the display issue on the Galaxy Fold is the fact that it comes with a soft protective film (screen protector) that protects the display, where a typical smartphone comes with hard tempered glass.

    As the Galaxy Fold uses a soft screen protector, some of the reviewers started to peel off the protector from the display, which killed the functionality of the display and some users even noticed a small bulge at the right center of the display.

    According to the latest report from the Korean Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will not launch in July, and as of now, there is no information when the Samsung Galaxy Fold might launch, and it is very unlikely to launch before July 2019.

    What do we think about Foldable smartphones?

    Foldable smartphones are the next big step in the smartphone industry, and companies like Huawei and Samsung have already showcased the first set of smartphones with an actual foldable display. However, due to some issues, these companies are not able to make a final product, which can withstand day to day usage. We are most likely to see more smartphones with a foldable display by the end of 2019.

     

    The first generation of the foldable smartphones will also cost more than a normal flagship smartphone, and these smartphones will only suite for the technology enthusiasts, who likes to experience new features in the world of technology. What is your opinion on the foldable display technology? Share your views in the comment box.

    Source

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue