Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch Delayed Yet Again

The Samsung Galaxy Fold could have been the smartphone of the year, as it was the first smartphone from Samsung with an actual foldable display. However, it looks like the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been delayed, yet again. A report suggests that the Galaxy Fold Will not launch on or before July of 2019.

Reason for delay

Samsung sent out a couple of Galaxy Fold smartphone to tech reviewers and most of them faced some issues and some of the devices stopped working within days, and the Korean smartphone giant has taken back the review units to fix the issue related to the foldable display.

One of the main reason that caused the display issue on the Galaxy Fold is the fact that it comes with a soft protective film (screen protector) that protects the display, where a typical smartphone comes with hard tempered glass.

As the Galaxy Fold uses a soft screen protector, some of the reviewers started to peel off the protector from the display, which killed the functionality of the display and some users even noticed a small bulge at the right center of the display.

According to the latest report from the Korean Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will not launch in July, and as of now, there is no information when the Samsung Galaxy Fold might launch, and it is very unlikely to launch before July 2019.

What do we think about Foldable smartphones?

Foldable smartphones are the next big step in the smartphone industry, and companies like Huawei and Samsung have already showcased the first set of smartphones with an actual foldable display. However, due to some issues, these companies are not able to make a final product, which can withstand day to day usage. We are most likely to see more smartphones with a foldable display by the end of 2019.

The first generation of the foldable smartphones will also cost more than a normal flagship smartphone, and these smartphones will only suite for the technology enthusiasts, who likes to experience new features in the world of technology. What is your opinion on the foldable display technology? Share your views in the comment box.

