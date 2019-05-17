Samsung fixes Galaxy Fold display issues; June launch tipped News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung ready to bring back the foldable phone.

Samsung seems to have fixed the display issues that caused them to delay the launch of the Galaxy Fold. The device was exposed to have some serious issues as the reviewers experienced the damage to display and bulges.

To get to the bottom of the issues, the company recalled all the units and it has now come up with new solutions to make the device more durable. Firstly, Samsung has made the plastic layer non-removable since the film looked like a normal screen protector, confusing many reviewers. The company has now extended the protector and placed under the phone's bezels. This will prevent users from peeling off the film.

Moreover, the company will also reduce the size of the hinge so it can be protected by the existing frame of the phone. The previous design allowed dust particles to enter the gap between the top and bottom parts of the hinge. The debris entered in this area also proved fatal for the OLED panel.

If the reports are to be believed, Samsung has already started testing out new revised units with carriers in South Korea. The company might release the smartphone in June and the device will go against the Huawei Mate X. However, it will be tough to gain the consumer's trust after a lot of negative publicity for the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is als reportedly working on two more foldable smartphones. These two will be different from the Galaxy Fold in terms of design. There's no word as of when the devices will be launched.

Besides, Samsung has reclaimed the top spot in the premium smartphone market in India. The likely explanation for the changes in market share could be due to lack of smartphones from OnePlus and the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 series, along with other launches. It's possible that OnePlus would regain the spot after the launch of its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the second quarter of 2019.