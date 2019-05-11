Samsung dethrones OnePlus to become top premium smartphone maker in India News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung beats OnePlus in the Indian premium smartphone market.

OnePlus has been on top of the chain when it comes to premium smartphones. The company has been leading the Indian market for the past three years. Earlier the throne was captured by Samsung.

However, recent Counterpoint research has claimed that OnePlus has been dethroned. The reports suggest that Samsung has once again grabbed the number one spot in the premium smartphone market in India, pushing OnePlus to the second spot.

The likely explanation for the changes in market share could be due to lack of smartphones from OnePlus and the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 series, along with other launches. It's possible that OnePlus would regain the spot after the launch of its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the second quarter of 2019.

Counterpoint also mentions that the mid-range Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL could give competition to Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus when it comes to developing markets like India.

However, the Indian pricing for the 3a series is pretty high for the market norms which might cause the phone to flop. For that we'll have to see when the Q2 results are out. Counterpoint also estimates that the Indian premium smartphone market will grow by 30 percent in 2019.

Besides, Samsung could amplify its business with the launch of its Galaxy Fold. The company will soon be announcing the launch dates of the device for the phone. The company "has reviewed the defect caused by substances and we will reach a conclusion today or tomorrow," said CEO Dong-jin Koh.

Samsung is also said to be working on two more foldable devices. One of the devices will feature an 8-inch display, while the other is said to have a bigger 13-inch display which folds in to form the letter "S."