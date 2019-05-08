Google makes best Android camera affordable with Pixel 3a News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Google Pixel 3a is a trimmed down variant of the Pixel 3 smartphones.

Google finally took the wraps off its much-talked Pixel 3a smartphone at its annual developer's conference, held at Mountain View, California. Well, with the latest launch, the company aims to provide yet another brilliant camera but at a lower cost.

The Pixel 3a is designed to fit nicely in the users' palm and features an OLED display that offers crisp images and bright colors. The device is powered by Snapdragon 670 chipset backed by 4GB of RAM. Let's see what else the device has to offer.

Camera



Let's start with the USP of the device - the camera. The latest offering has a 12.2MP sensor and leverages the company's HDR+ technology with features like Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, and Night Sight to capture clear shots in low light. You also get built-in support for Google Photos where you can save images and videos in high-quality for free.

Pixel 3a also has the new ​Time Lapse​ feature which records a video by capturing anywhere from 6 frames per second to one frame every 4 seconds, to create the effect of a sped-up video at 30 frames per second.

Google Assistant



The Pixel 3a gets the squeeze functionality to summon the Google Assistant. You can voice command the assistant to make calls, send texts, and set reminders-simply using your voice.

Additionally, you get the Google Assistant's Call Screen feature that provides info about the caller before you pick up, and helps you avoid robocalls.

Updates



Google has promised three years of security and operating system updates for the Pixel 3a. It also comes with the custom-built Titan M chip to help protect your most sensitive data. Pixel has been rated the highest when it comes to built-in security, so you can expect top-level mobile security for your personal data.

New functionalities



The Pixel 3a and the entire Pixel portfolio will get a preview of AR in Google Maps. This helps users determine their precise location, and exactly which way to start walking. However, the feature will come in handy only in areas where there's good data connection and good lighting.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL also feature eSIM, enabling conveniences such as setting up a device without needing a SIM card, storing multiple operator profiles on a device simultaneously, and conveniently switching between them. The eSIM on Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are now supported on Airtel and Reliance Jio and are also available on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Pricing and availability



You can choose your Pixel 3a from three colors-Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish-and two sizes, with prices in India starting at Rs 39,999 for the 5.6-inch display model. The device will be available on Flipkart and users can register on the site starting today, while the phones will be available for purchase on 15th May 2019.